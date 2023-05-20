IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: RR Stir Things Up as Pressure Mount on MI, RCB

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: PBKS’ loss to RR means the Shikhar Dhawan-led side is the third team to be eliminated from the playoff race and RR have leapfrogged to the 5th spot ahead of MI. With only 4 more games to go, three more playoff spots are up for grabs with CSK, LSG, RCB, MI and RR and to a certain extent KKR in the hunt.

What are the Qualification Points in IPL 2023?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs are contested by the top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage. The playoffs consist of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. To qualify for the playoffs, a team must finish in the top four of the points table. If two or more teams have the same number of points, the net run rate (NRR) is used to determine their positions.

The safe point threshold for an IPL team to secure a playoff berth typically ranges between 16 and 18 points. However, the exact threshold can vary depending on the performance of other teams in the tournament. Generally, teams aim to accumulate as many points as possible to ensure a comfortable position in the top four and avoid any last-minute uncertainties.

Here’s a look at what the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (13 matches, 18 points) – Qualified

After a commanding victory over SRH, the Gujarat Titans have not only solidified their place in the playoffs but have also secured a top-two finish in the standings. Their outstanding performance has earned them a coveted spot in the highly anticipated Qualifier 1. As they set their sights on the upcoming final league match against RCB, the Gujarat Titans understand the significance of the game.

While RCB finds themselves in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Gujarat Titans are determined to maintain their winning momentum and clinch another triumph. Both teams will be giving their all, making the clash between the Titans and RCB an exhilarating encounter with high stakes on the line.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (13 matches, 15 points)

The upcoming match between CSK and DC in Delhi carries immense significance for the Chennai-based team. While they currently stand in a relatively secure position for a playoff berth, CSK is determined to eliminate any room for error and secure a decisive victory. A win would propel them to 17 points, guaranteeing a finish no lower than 3rd in the standings, regardless of other match outcomes.

If CSK emerges victorious against DC, MI’s chances of surpassing them, even with a win against SRH, would be dashed. LSG, on the other hand, would have an opportunity to match CSK’s 17-point tally with a win in their final game.

However, a loss to DC would leave CSK vulnerable at 15 points, increasing the pressure on their playoff aspirations. MI would need to secure a win against SRH to surpass CSK in the standings. Furthermore, if LSG, who are now on equal points, secure a victory in their final league game while CSK falters against DC, LSG could claim the coveted second spot.

In another scenario, RCB could sneak ahead of CSK if CSK suffers a defeat against DC and RCB manages to win against GT. Should MI and LSG also emerge victorious in their final games, after CSK’s loss, it could spell the end of the road for CSK and their captain, MS Dhoni, in this season’s campaign.

Matches remaining for Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in the Top 4 of IPL 2023? (13 matches, 15 points)

To secure a spot, they must emerge victorious in their final league game against KKR, aiming to accumulate a total of 17 points. This would grant them the 2nd spot if CSK fails to win their last game. However, if CSK manages to secure a victory, LSG can still secure the third spot by defeating KKR.

However, if LSG falls short against KKR, MI could surpass them by winning their match against SRH and RCB also can surpass them with a win over GT.

In the unfortunate scenario where LSG loses to KKR, their hopes rely on two outcomes: firstly, MI dropping points against SRH, and secondly, RCB losing their final league game against GT.

If LSG fails to win their last game and MI, RCB, and CSK emerge victorious in all their matches, it would be CSK, MI, and RCB who qualify for the playoffs, while LSG would face elimination from the tournament.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

How Can RCB Qualify for Playoffs In IPL 2023? (13 matches, 14 points)

RCB now need to pick up a win over GT and hope MI lose to SRH in their final league game. In that case, RCB cannot finish the league stage any place below the 4th.

With a GT win necessary, RCB are well within a chance to finish in the top two if CSK and LSG lose their respective last games. An MI win may still not be enough for the five-time champions to surpass RCB if RCB manage a win against GT.

If RCB lose to GT, they will be stuck on 14 points, and in that case, CSK, and LSG will be through to the playoffs and MI will have a chance to overtake RCB with a win over SRH.

If RCB and MI lose, then RR and KKR – both on 12 points with one game to go - will also be in the mix. RR can very well make the top four. In that case, RCB need to ensure that their margin of loss is not greater than 5 runs or 4 balls to spare else RR will sneak through.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How Can RR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

With their win over PBKS, RR have moved to the fifth spot and an NRR of 0.148, with all of their league games done, putting the pressure on RCB and MI. RCB’s NRR is 0.180 and RCB’s loss to GT by more than 6 runs or 5 balls to spare would mean RR will take over the fourth spot add to that if MI also lose their last game, MI and RCB will be knocked out and RR will make the playoffs.

If MI win against SRH, then RR will desperately hope for RCB to falter in their last league game against GT big time.

Do Mumbai Indians have a chance to qualify for the playoffs? (13 matches, 14 points)

MI finds themselves in a must-win situation in their upcoming game against SRH, especially after RCB’s triumph over SRH and RR’s victory against PBKS. With both MI and RCB capable of reaching 16 points, a fierce battle ensues for the final playoff spot. MI’s ideal scenario requires CSK and LSG to lose their last league games, allowing MI to surpass them and secure a top-two finish with a victory against SRH.

However, a loss to SRH would seriously jeopardize MI’s chances, as RR, with their win over PBKS, now possesses a superior net run rate compared to MI.

Even with a win, MI’s qualification is not guaranteed if LSG and CSK also emerge victorious in their respective games, while RCB claims a victory against GT. In such a scenario, net run rate would come into play to determine the fourth playoff spot between RCB and MI. Currently, RCB holds the advantage in this context.

A MI loss will also ensure playoff qualifications for both CSK and LSG.

How can Mumbai Indians make it to the Last Four of IPL 2023?

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

KKR face LSG in the last league and a win would take them to 14 points. And for KKR to be in the conversation for the playoff spot they need to beat LSG by a margin of 105 runs or chase down the or win with 11.4 overs to spare.

If RCB and MI win then, it is curtains for KKR. A loss will see them get eliminated

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (14 matches, 12 points)

PBKS have been eliminated

How Can DC Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 10 points)

DC are out of playoff contention but a win in their last game against CSK will make things interesting.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings

How Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 8 points)

SRH are out of playoff contention but a win in their last game against MI will dent their opponent’s chances of qualification.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians