IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: RCB, MI to Fight for 4th Spot, RR Hope for a Miracle

The double-header Saturday witnessed Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants getting qualified for the playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in the day game to finish second on the table with 17 points. Later, the Krunal Pandya-led LSG pulled off a 1-run win against a gritty Kolkata Knight Riders to make it to the next stage of the IPL 2023.

What are the Qualification Points in IPL 2023?

The top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage contest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The playoffs comprise Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. To qualify for the playoffs, a team must finish in the top four of the points table. If two or more teams have the same number of points, the net run rate (NRR) is referred to determine their positions.

Points ranging between 16 and 18 are considered the safe threshold for an IPL team to secure a playoff berth. However, the exact threshold can vary depending on the performance of other teams in the tournament.

Here’s a look at what the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (13 matches, 18 points) – Qualified

After defeating SRH in their last encounter, defending champions Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and have consolidated their top spot. They are set to face the Chennai Super Kings in the highly anticipated Qualifier 1. As they set their sights on the upcoming final league match against RCB, the Gujarat Titans understand the significance of the game. It’s a must-win contest for Bangalore by the Gujarat Titans are determined to maintain their winning momentum and clinch another triumph.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (14 matches, 17 points) – Qualified

CSK on Saturday defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game by 77 runs to book a playoff berth. After fireworks from Conway and Gaikwad, followed by cameos from Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja propelled Chennai to a massive 223/3 on what was called a sluggish pitch, the M.S. Dhoni-led side took three wickets in Power-play and made strikes regularly to restrict Delhi to 146/9, despite David Warner waging a lone battle with a fighting 86.

Lucknow Super Giants (14 matches, 17 points) – Qualified

LSG on Saturday became the third team to be qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Krunal Pandya & Co survived a Rinku Singh scare to register a thrilling one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. They had as many points as CSK but were settled third due to a lesser Net Run Rate (NRR). While CSK stand second with an NRR of +0.652, LSG’s net run rate is +0.284.

How can RCB qualify for the playoffs (13 matches, 14 points)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore stand 4th with 14 points and a victory against Gujarat Titans will make them the fourth and the final franchise to enter the playoffs. However, a defeat is likely to knock them out of the tournament as MI will be contesting for their qualification in the evening game on Sunday.

If RCB lose and MI win, it’s the end of the road for Faf du Plessis & Co. If both teams win their respective games on Sunday, then RR will also stand a little chance as the side, among RR, RCB, and MI, with a better NRR will go through.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How can MI qualify for the playoffs (13 matches, 14 points)

Mumbai Indians have the same no of points as the RCB but are placed sixth on the table due to a negative NRR; of -0.128. On Sunday, they face the SRH in a must-win game and at the same time, the margin of their victory has to be higher than that of RCB – by at least 78 runs. Simplifying the equation, even if RCB win their game by just one run, MI have to beat SRH by 79 to make it to the knockouts.

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Can RR still qualify? (14 matches, 14 points)

Rajasthan Royals have had a great season to begin with but four straight losses towards the end of the league stage out their chances in jeopardy. They defeated Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Friday to stay afloat but their fate depends upon the results RCB vs GT and MI vs SRH games on Sunday. They are currently at the 5th spot with 14 points and an NRR of +0.148

If RCB bat first and score 180, RR need GT to chase down the target in 19.3 overs or before. If RCB field first and concede 180, RR need GT to restrict RCB to 174 or less.

