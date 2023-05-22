'Shubman Gill Batted Well for Mumbai Indians': Sachin Tendulkar's Witty Tweet After MI Enter IPL 2023 Playoffs

Sunday was the day of centuries in IPL 2023. As many as three centuries were scored in what was the final league day of the season before the playoffs with Cameron Green, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill producing stellar shows.

Green, the second costliest player in IPL history, scored an unbeaten 47-ball century - the fastest of the season so far - to help Mumbai Indians chase down 201 against Sunrisers Hyderabad with relative ease at the Wankhede Stadium.

Later, after a delayed start, Virat Kohli peeled off a second consecutive century this season for Royal Challengers Bangalore, a record-breaking seventh of his IPL career, that propelled his team to a challenging total against Gujarat Titans in what was a must-win clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing 198, the next big thing in Indian cricket Shubman Gill emulated his idol Kohli by hitting a century of his own, a second in a row for the GT opener, s he guided them to a memorable six-wicket win.

GT thus eliminated RCB from the playoffs race and opened the path for MI to advance instead.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who witnessed Green score his maiden IPL century, knocked it out of the park with his witty take on Twitter.

“.@CameronGreen_ & @ShubmanGill batted well for @mipaltan. 😜" Tendulkar tweeted.

.@CameronGreen_ & @ShubmanGill batted well for @mipaltan. 😜Amazing innings by @imVkohli too to score back-to-back 100’s. They all had their methods & were in the class of their own. So happy to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai. 💙 #AalaRe #MumbaiMeriJaan #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/D5iYacNEqc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 21, 2023

He also praised Kohli for his superlative innings that went in vain as RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs.

“Amazing innings by @imVkohli too to score back-to-back 100’s. They all had their methods & were in the class of their own," Tendulkar added in the post.

He also wished MI well for the next round.

“So happy to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai," he wrote.

top videos

MI will take on third-placed Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday, set to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The five-time champions finished IPL 2022 at the last spot and thus bounced back in style to keep hopes of a sixth title alive.