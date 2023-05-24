IPL 2023 Playoffs: Why Tree Emojis Were Used to Indicate Dot Balls During CSK vs GT Qualifier 1?

With the global warming issue concerning the entire planet, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a unique approach for IPL 2023. BCCI has decided to plant 500 trees for each dot ball during the playoff games in 2023. This initiative will help in making the Earth a greener, cleaner and healthier planet.

The counting began from Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, May 23. Viewers could see that every dot ball on the scorecard was occasionally turning into a tree emoji, which sparked a lot of confusion among cricket enthusiasts. Simon Doull, while doing commentary in the match, talked about BCCI’s initiative to safeguard mother nature.

Soon after the actual reason behind the emojis became public, fans lauded BCCI and IPL for thinking about mother nature.

Sharing a screenshot of the tree graphics on Twitter, a fan labelled BCCI’s idea as a “fantastic one” as a greener planet will help in keeping the global-warming issue in check.

What a fantastic idea ! The BCCI will be planting 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 Playoffs.

Owing to the appreciable initiative, BCCI soon became a trendy topic across social media.

#GTvCSK #CSKvsGT #GTvCSK @BCCI The BCCI will be planting 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 PlayoffsGreat Initiative By BCCI ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZMfKpToMSS — A 7 V E N G E R S (@A7vengers) May 23, 2023

IPL broadcasters are showing the tree emoji in place of dot balls during the qualifier 1 clash between Chennai Super kings and Gujarat Titans match at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai on sunday. According to the sources BCCI plans to plant 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in IPL pic.twitter.com/TrscoQww34— sneha_090 (@Sneha27848673) May 23, 2023

500 trees will be planted for every dot ball bowled in the play-offs, what an awesome initiative.#GTvCSK— Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) May 23, 2023

Chennai Super Kings outclassed Gujarat Titans in the first Playoffs, which turned out to be a game of bowlers. The MS Dhoni-led unit won the low-scoring battle by 15 runs. Considering the slower nature of the surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, it was expected that more dot balls would be bowled in the game than the usual count.

During Chennai’s batting in the first innings, Gujarat bowlers managed to bowl 34 dot balls. Coming to defend a 173-run target, Chennai bowlers dominated the proceedings and recorded 48 dot balls. A total of 82 dot balls mean the BCCI will plant as many as 41,000 trees as per the initiative.

This is not the first time that an effort to protect nature has been witnessed in the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore has previously set a trend to play one of their home games each season in a green jersey while their iconic colour is red. The initiative, Go Green, was taken by the franchise to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a green and healthy planet.