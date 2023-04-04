IPL 2023 Points Table after CSK vs LSG: RR Still on Top; Ruturaj Gaikwad Holds Orange Cap, Mark Wood Keeps Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals stayed top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, as Chennai Super Kings climbed up to sixth as Lucknow Super Giants dropped down one spot to third.

Royal Challengers Bangalore claimed up to second as Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings stayed fourth and fifth respectively.

CSK defeated LSG by 12 runs in their second match. RR had beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to go top of the IPL points table. GT had defeated CSK by 5 wickets in the opener. RCB thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets as PBKS got a 7-run win, via the DLS method, over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. In the third game, Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.

RR are top of the pile having won their only game by a huge margin and have a net run rate of 3.600. RCB have also won their match and have an NNR of 1.981. LSG have one win from two games with a net run rate of 0.950. GT have played one and won one with two points on the board with a net run rate of 0.514. PBKS have two points, having played one and won one, with a net run rate of 0.438.

CSK have lost one and won one and have an NNR of 0.036. MI, SRH, KKR, and DC have all lost the only game they have played so far and hence have no points beside their names, with NNRs of -3.600, -01.981, -0.438, and -2.500 respectively.

ORANGE CAP

Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK holds the Orange Cap with 149 runs from two games, followed by LSG’s Kyle Mayers, who has 126 runs to his name from two games.

MI’s Tilak Varma, who has 84 runs and RCB’s Virat Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten 82 are third and fourth respectively. RCB’s Faf du Plessis has 73 runs in fifth place.

PURPLE CAP

Mark Wood of LSG holds the Purple Cap with 8 wickets from two games, followed by LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi, who has 5 wickets to his name from two games. RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal, who has four scalps, is third with CSK’s Moeen Ali fourth with 4 wickets from two games. PBKS’s Arshdeep Singh and CSK’s Rajvardhan Hangargekar, have three wickets both.

