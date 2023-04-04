IPL 2023 Points Table after DC vs GT: Gujarat on Top; Ruturaj Gaikwad Keeps Orange Cap, Mark Wood Holds Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans climbed back to the top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, knocking Rajasthan Royals down to second, with Royal Challengers Bangalore moving down to third. Lucknow Super Giants also dropped down one spot to fourth as Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings stayed fifth and sixth respectively.

GT beat DC by 6 wickets and CSK defeated LSG by 12 runs in their respective second match. RR had beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to go top of the IPL points table. GT had defeated CSK by 5 wickets in the opener. RCB thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets as PBKS got a 7-run win, via the DLS method, over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. In the third game, Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

RR are top of the pile having won their only game by a huge margin and have a net run rate of 3.600. RCB have also won their match and have an NNR of 1.981. LSG have one win from two games with a net run rate of 0.950. GT have played one and won one with two points on the board with a net run rate of 0.514. PBKS have two points, having played one and won one, with a net run rate of 0.438.

CSK have lost one and won one and have an NNR of 0.036 with DC losing both their opening games and have an NNR of -1.703. MI, SRH and KKR have all lost the only game they have played so far and hence have no points beside their names, with NNRs of -3.600, -01.981, -0.438, and respectively.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Points, Win, Loss

ORANGE CAP

Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK holds the Orange Cap with 149 runs from two games, followed by LSG’s Kyle Mayers, who has 126 runs to his name from two games. DC’s David Warner moved up in third with 93 runs from two games, followed by MI’s Tilak Varma, who has 84 runs and GT’s Sai Sudharsan, who also has 84 runs are fourth and fifth respectively.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap List Updated Most Runs, Check here

PURPLE CAP

Mark Wood of LSG holds the Purple Cap with 8 wickets from two games, followed by GT’s Rashid Khan, who has 5 wickets from two games. LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi, who has 5 wickets to his name from two games, is third and Mohammad Shami, who also has 5 wickets from two games is fourth. RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal, who has four scalps, is fifth.

