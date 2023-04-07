IPL 2023 Points Table after KKR vs RCB: GT Lead, Ruturaj Gaikwad Keeps Orange Cap and Mark Wood Holds Onto Purple Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs and jumped to third place in the IPL 2023 points table while RCB dropped to seventh. Prior to the game, KKR were seventh but exchanged places with Faf du Plessis’ side after a hard-fought victory which saw plenty of movement on the table.

KKR’s co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was in the stands and was ecstatic after seeing his side pick up their first points of the season. In their inaugural IPL 2023 match Kolkata Knight Riders were beaten by Punjab Kings. However, they roared back to winning ways, having been reduced to 89/5, the Eden Gardens-based franchise were helped to a total of 204/7 with Rinku Singh also smashing 46, whereas Rahmanullah Gurbaz also got a fifty.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis helped RCB stitch together a 44-run opening stand in their chase of 205 however once Sunil Narine got the all-important first wicket to dismiss Kohli there was no way back for the Bengaluru-based franchise. Narien got two wickets, Varun Chakravarthy got four wickets, while debutant Suyash Sharma also picked 3 wickets as the spin trio combined for nine wickets to stun the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

ALSO READ| WATCH: KKR Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan Gives Tight Hug to Virat Kohli, Teaches Him Jhoome Jo Pathaan Hook Step

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

Gujarat Titans continue to lead IPL 2023 points table after 2 wins from as many games, they have 4 points, Punjab Kings are in second place with 2 wins, level on points but trailing GT on net run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders picked up their first two points and rose to third courtesy of their massive net run rate of 2.056. Rajasthan Royals dropped to fourth, one win from two matches, but their net run rate is second-best at 1.675. Lucknow Super Giants are in fifth place, two points from two games ahead of their meeting against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Chennai Super Kings are in sixth place, Royal Challengers Bangalore dropped to seventh their net run rate dipped to negative 1.256. Delhi Capitals also have just one win, and with a net run rate of negative 1.703 they are in eighth place, whereas Mumbai Indians and SRH both have played just one game each and lost their respective matches and are yet to open their account.

IPL 2023 ORANGE CAP

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to lead the way in the chase for IPL 2023 Orange Cap with 149 runs from two games. Lucknow Super Giants’ Kyle Mayer is second with 126 runs from two matches, and Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings is third with 126 runs from two outings. Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman Virat Kohli rose to fourth place with 103 runs from two games and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson occupied fifth place in the Orange Cap race with 97 runs in two matches.

KKR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023

IPL 2023 PURPLE CAP

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood continues to hold onto the Purple Cap, with 8 wickets from two games. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy jumped to second place with his four-wicket haul, having 5 wickets in total from two outings. Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan also has five wickets from two games, Ravi Bishnoi of LSG also has five wickets from two games, and so does Nathan Ellis of Punjab Kings who is fifth in the race for the Purple Cap.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here