IPL 2023 Points Table After MI vs RR: GT Stay Top; Yashasvi Takes Orange Cap, Deshpande Has Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans stayed top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, with Lucknow Super Giants rising up into second as Rajasthan Royals slid down to third after their loss to Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings are fourth and Punjab Kings are fifth. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are in sixth and seventh respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders are in eighth with Sunrisers Hyderabad in ninth with Delhi Capitals in tenth.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

GT stayed top with 12 points with a Net Run Rate of 0.638, followed by LSG in second with 10 points and an NRR of 0.841. RR are third with 10 points too and have an NNR of 0.800. CSK have 10 points and an NRR of 0.329. PBKS with 10 points and an NRR of -0.447 are fifth.

RCB have 8 points and an NNR of -0.139, followed by MI, who have 8 points with an NNR of -0.502. KKR have 6 points and an NNR of -0.147 as SRH have 6 points and an NNR of -0.577. DC have 4 points and have an NNR of -0.898.

ORANGE CAP

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal took the Orange Cap and has 428 runs from nine matches. RCB’s Faf du Plessis is second with 422 runs from eight games, followed by CSKs Devon Conway in third with 414 runs. CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad is fourth with 354 runs as RCB’s Virat Kohli has 333 runs from eight games in fifth.

PURPLE CAP

CSK’s Tushar Deshpande with 17 wickets from nine games has the Purple Cap followed by PBKS’s Arshdeep Singh in second with 15 wickets from 4 games. Mohammed Siraj of RCB is third with 14 wickets from eight games, followed by GT’s Rashid Khan in fourth with 14 wickets from eight games. RR’s Ravichandran Ashwin is fifth with 13 wickets from nine games.

