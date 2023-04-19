IPL 2023 Points Table After RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Stay Top; Faf Has Orange Cap, Wood Gets Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals stayed top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, with Lucknow Super Giants in second. LSG beat RR in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are third and fourth respectively, and Punjab Kings are fifth. Mumbai Indians are sixth with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in seventh and eighth respectively as Sunrisers Hyderabad in stayed in ninth with Delhi Capitals in tenth.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

RR are top with 8 points with a Net Run Rate of 1.043, followed by LSG in second with 8 points and an NRR of 0.709. CSK have points with an NNR of 0.265 with GT also on 6 points and an NRR of 0.192. PBKS have 6 points with an NNR of -0.109.

MI have 6 points and an NNR of -0.164, followed by KKR in 4 points and an NNR of 0.320, followed by RCB with 4 points and an NRR of -0.318 with SRH with 4 points and an NNR of -1.798. DC have not opened their account yet, and have an NNR of -1.488.

ORANGE CAP

RCB’s Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 259 runs from five games, followed RR’s Jos Buttler with 244 runs from six games. KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer, who has 234 runs from five games is third. PBKS’s Shikhar Dhawan, who has 233 runs to his name from four games, is fourth. GT’s Shubman Gill is fifth with 228 runs from five games.

PURPLE CAP

Mark Wood of LSG with 11 wickets from four games has the Purple Cap followed by RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal has 11 wickets from 6 games. GT’s Rashid Khan also has 11 wickets and is in third. GT’s Mohammed Shami is fourth with 10 wickets, followed CSK’s Tushar Despande with 10 wickets from five games.

