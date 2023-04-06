IPL 2023 Points Table after RR vs PBKS: GT Stay Top; Ruturaj Gaikwad Has Orange Cap, Mark Wood Keeps Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans stayed top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, with Punjab Kings climbing up into second position and pushing Rajasthan Royals down to fourth. Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed in third with Lucknow Super Giants in fifth and Chennai Super Kings stayed in sixth.

PBKS defeated RR by 5 runs in a thriller. GT beat DC by 6 wickets and CSK defeated LSG by 12 runs in their respective second match. RR had beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to go top of the IPL points table. GT had beaten CSK by 5 wickets in the opener. RCB thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets as PBKS got a 7-run win, via the DLS method, over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. In the third game, Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.

GT are top of the pile having won both their games and have a net run rate of 0.700. PBKS is second with four points and an NNR of 0.333 and RCB have won their only match and have an NNR of 1.981. LSG have one win from two games with a net run rate of 0.950. RR are in fourth with an NNR of 1.675.

CSK have lost one and won one and have an NNR of 0.036 with DC losing both their opening games and have an NNR of -1.703. MI, SRH and KKR have all lost the only game they have played so far and hence have no points beside their names, with NNRs of -3.600, -01.981, -0.438, and respectively.

ORANGE CAP

Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK keeps the Orange Cap with 149 runs from two games, followed by LSG’s Kyle Mayers, who has 126 runs to his name from two games.PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan moved up to third with 126 runs from two games, followed by RR captain Sanju Samson, who has 97 runs from two games. DC’s David Warner is in fifth with 93 runs from two games.

PURPLE CAP

Mark Wood of LSG holds the Purple Cap with 8 wickets from two games, followed by GT’s Rashid Khan, who has 5 wickets from two games. LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi, who has 5 wickets to his name from two games, is third. PBKS’s Nathan Ellis has five wickets from two games in fourth place. RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal, who has four scalps, is fifth.

