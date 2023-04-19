IPL 2023 Points Table After SRH vs MI: LSG Stay Top; Faf Keeps Orange Cap, Chahal Has Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals are still top of the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, with Lucknow Super Giants in second. Chennai Super Kings are third followed by Gujarat Titans, as Punjab Kings are fifth. Mumbai Indians jumped over Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore up into sixth as Sunrisers Hyderabad in stayed in ninth with Delhi Capitals in tenth.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

RR are top with 8 points with a Net Run Rate of 1.354, followed by LSG in second with 6 points and an NRR of 0.761. CSK also six points with an NNR of 0.265 with GT also on 6 points and an NRR of 0.192. PBKS have 6 points with an NNR of -0.109.

MI have 6 points and an NNR of -0.164, followed by KKR in 4 points and an NNR of 0.320, followed by RCB with 4 points and an NRR of -0.318 with SRH with 4 points and an NNR of -1.798. DC have not opened their account yet, and have an NNR of -1.488.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

ORANGE CAP

RCB’s Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 259 runs from five games, followed by KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer, who has 234 runs from five games. PBKS’s Shikhar Dhawan, who has 233 runs to his name from four games, is third. GT’s Shubman Gill is fourth with 228 runs from five games with DC’s David Warner in fifth with 228 from five games.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

PURPLE CAP

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal has the Purple Cap with 11 wickets from 5 games followed by Mark Wood of LSG with 11 wickets from four games. GT’s Rashid Khan, also has 11 wickets. GT’s Mohammed Shami is fourth with 10 wickets, followed CSK’sTushar Despande with 10 wickets from five games.

