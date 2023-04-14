IPL 2023 Points Table Update After PBKS vs GT: Shikhar Dhawan Keeps Orange Cap, Purple Cap Stays With Yuzvendra Chahal

The IPL 2023 continues to produce last-over thrillers. A match that looked done and dusted at one stage got dragged into the final over thanks to some tidy bowling from Punjab Kings as they put up a strong defense of 154 against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Mohali on Thursday. However, Rahul Tewatia broke their hearts, hitting the winning boundary off the penultimate delivery for a nervy six-wicket win for GT.

For GT Shubman Gill top-scored with a fine 67 while Mohit Sharma was the star performer with the ball, dishing out figures of 2/18 from four overs.

IPL 2023 Points Table Changes

The win was GT’s third of the season after they suffered a last-over heartbreak of their own against Kolkata Knight Riders while playing at home in Ahmedabad. However, the return of their skipper Hardik Pandya meant a return to winning ways as well.

With the result, GT have swapped places with KKR and are now third on the IPL 16 points table after toppers Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

The top-three have six points each and are only separated by net run-rate.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Update After PBKS vs GT

Despite PBKS captain and opener Shikhar Dhawan registering his first single-digit score of the ongoing season, he has kept hold of the Orange Cap given to the highest scorer of a season. With 233 runs from four matches, Dhawan continues to be the leading run-getter followed by David Warner (209) and Jos Buttler (204).

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Update After PBKS vs GT

Rajasthan Royals legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal is still the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps from four matches. GT leggie Rashid Khan and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood are breathing down Chahal’s neck with nine wickets each from four and three matches respectively.

Alzarri Joseph, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Tushar Deshpande have seven wickets each to their name.

