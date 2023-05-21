IPL Points Table: CSK Finish 2nd to Face GT in Qualifier 1; LSG Await Eliminator Opponent

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished second on the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ending the league phase in third position after contrasting wins on Saturday.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed half-centuries to help Chennai Super Kings thrash Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in match number 67 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-handed Conway (87) and Gaikwad (79) put on a blazing opening stand of 141 to steer Chennai to a mammoth 223-3 after electing to bat first in Delhi.

In the second game of the night, Nicholas Pooran smashed a 30-ball 58 as Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur took two wickets each to help Lucknow Super Giants scrape through with a 1-run over Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 68 of 2023 IPL at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

CSK hence finished with eight wins from their 14 games with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.652 as LSG too finished with eight wins and 17 points but with a net run rate of 0.284.

DC and KKR, on the other hand, ended their campaign with losses.

As for the IPL 2023 playoffs, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings will faceoff in Qualifier 1 on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winner of that match will qualify for the IPL final directly.

Lucknow Super Giants will face whichever team finishes in fourth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians all have 14 points but RCB and MI are yet to play their final league phase match.

MI will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first of the double-headers on Sunday, with RCB facing GT in the last league game of the season.

RCB will need to pick up a win over GT and hope MI lose to SRH in their final league game. While MI would need to beat SRH and hope GT beat RCB. As for RR, they will hope both RCB and MI lose and by huge margins.

RR have a net run-rate of 0.148, while RCB have an NRR of 0.180 and MI have -0.128.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Faf du Plessis still holds Orange Cap with 702 runs from 13 innings at 58.50 and a strike-rate of 153.94. While Yashasvi Jaiswal is in the second spot with 625 runs in 14 matches. Devon Conway, who scored a 50-ball 79 jumped up into third, followed by Shubman in fourth with 576 runs. Virat Kohli is fifth with 538 runs from 13 innings.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami also kept the Purple Cap, with 23 wickets to his name from 13 matches. Rashid Khan is second, despite having an equal number of wickets but has a higher economy rate.