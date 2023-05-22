IPL 2023 Points Table After Group Stage: MI Qualify For Playoffs as RCB Finish Sixth; Du Plessis Holds Orange Cap, Shami Bags Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans (GT) finished on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with 10 wins from 14 games with 20 points and a net run rate of 0.809.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished second with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ending the league phase in third position. CSK hence finished with eight wins from their 14 games with 17 points and a net run rate of 0.652 as LSG too finished with eight wins and 17 points but with a net run rate of 0.284.

Mumbai Indians (MI) ended their campaign with an 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as GT defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets.

MI finished with eight wins from 14 games and 16 points in fourth and booked their place in the IPL 2023 Playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and RCB, with seven wins and 14 points, finished in fifth and sixth respectively, as well as NRRs of 0.148 and 0.135.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) with 6 wins and 12 points, with NRR of -0.239 and -0.304, finished in seventh and eighth respectively.

Delhi Capitals finished in ninth with five wins, 10 points and an NRR of -0.808 as SRH ended last, in 10th, with just four wins, 8 points with an NNR of -0.590.

As for the IPL 2023 playoffs, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will faceoff in Qualifier 1 on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winner of that match will qualify for the IPL final directly.

Lucknow Super Giants will face Mumabai Indians in the Eliminator on May 24 at the same venue in Chennai.

The loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator will faceoff in Qualifier 2 on May 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with the final slated to be played at the same venue on May 28.

Orange Cap

Faf du Plessis kept the Orange Cap with 730 runs from 14 innings at an average of 56.15 and a strike rate of 153.68. Shubman Gill climbed up into second spot and has 680 runs followed by Virat Kohli, who has 639 runs to his name. Yashasvi Jaiswal slid down to fourth with 625 runs in 14 matches. Devon Conway is fifth in fourth with 576 runs.

top videos

Purple Cap

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami also kept hold of the Purple Cap, with 24 wickets to his name from 14 matches. Rashid Khan is second, despite having an equal number of wickets but has a higher economy rate.