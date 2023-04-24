IPL 2023 Latest Points Table: DC Remain at the Bottom Despite Second Win in a Row

Delhi Capitals had to fight hard against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their second win of IPL 2023. Having won the toss and opting to bat first, DC slumped to a sorry 62/5 after a stunning over from Washington Sundar in which he took three wickets.

In walked Manish Pandey and Axar Patel and the pair stitched a solid partnership that allowed DC to post a decent total of 144/9. Each of them scored 34 runs before departing.

The target wasn’t an imposing one but DC bowlers made it seem bigger than it was. They removed the threat of Harry Brook inside the Powerplay. Mayank Agarwal was looking good and he scored 49 before departing.

In the middle overs, the spinners took control and after landing a few quick blows, DC were on top. Heinrich Klaasen and Sundar gave them a scare but DC bowlers held on for a close win.

IPL Points Table After SRH vs DC

Well, there has been no change as far as the standings go. DC have won two games in a row now - same as SRH. However, the David Warner-led franchise remains at the bottom of the pile thanks to a poor net run-rate. KKR, SRH and DC have won two games each and are separated by NRR.

Five teams have eight points each and have been classified based on NRR. Chennai Super Kings are at the top with 10 points from seven matches.

Orange Cap Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain and opener Faf du Plessis is the leading run-getter with 405 runs from seven matches and keeps the orange cap with him. At the second spot is Devon Conway of CSK with 314 runs.

Warner scored 21 runs against SRH and became the third batter this season to breach the 300-run mark. He is third in the race.

Purple Cap Holder

With 13 wickets, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj has kept hold of the Purple Cap. Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings also has 13 scalps but is second because Siraj has a better economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande complete the top-five with 12 wickets each.

