IPL 2023 Points Table Update After LSG vs PBKS: Mark Wood Takes Purple Cap From Yuzvendra Chahal; Shikhar Dhawan Keeps Orange Cap

Yet another IPL 2023 match went down to the wire with Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings producing a last-over thriller. After keeping LSG to 159/8. PBKS overhauled the target in the last over with three deliveries to spare as Shahrukh Khan hit the winning boundary in Lucknow.

PBKS lost three wickets inside the Powerplay before Sikandar Raze scored his maiden IPL fifty to revive the chase. Ravi Bishnoi then took two wickets including that of Raza on 57 to push the contest deep. Shahrukh again showed his finishing skills with an unbeaten 23 off 10 to help PBKS over the line and secure them their third win of the season.

PBKS vs LSG Points Table Update

With their third win in five attempts, PBKS have jumped to the fourth spot on the table. Before the match, they were sixth in the standings. However, they will have to work on improving their net run-rate which currently is -0.067. LSG keep hold of their second spot but their NRR has fallen down to .761 thanks to the defeat.

Rajasthan Royals are at the top while Gujarat Titans complete the top-four.

Earlier in the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals for their second win and with four points, they are now seventh on the table. DC, who have now lost five matches in a row, continue to be at the bottom of the pile.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

KL Rahul scored his first half-century of the season, hitting 74 and has now taken his tally to 155 from five innings and is currently at the 11th spot. Raza’s maiden fifty has taken his tally to 79 from four innings and he’s currently at the 34th spot.

Shikhar Dhawan missed the contest because of a niggle but he keeps hold of the orange cap having scored 233 runs from four innings including two half-centuries and a high-score of 99 not out.

RCB opener Virat Kohli scored his third fifty of the season and has now 214 runs from four innings. He currently occupies the third spot. David Warner is second with 228 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

Mark Wood took two wickets in his four overs and those strikes have helped him dethrone Yuzendra Chahal from the top spot of the leading wicket-takers. Wood has now 11 wickets from four matches and has now the purple cap.

Chahal, with 10 wickets from four matches, has slipped to the second spot. LSG legspinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets in the match as well and has climbed up to the fourth spot.

