IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update: RR Zoom to 3rd Spot; Chahal Takes Purple Cap And Jaiswal Closes in on Orange Cap

A storm named Yashasvi Jaiswal arrived at Eden Gardens and blew Kolkata Knight Riders away. The vociferous home crowd was silenced as a young Rajasthan Royals batter began a breathtaking assault on their bowlers and knocked the wind out of their sails.

Jaiswal made his intentions clear from the ball one of RR’s chase of 150 in their IPL 2023 clash against KKR. He blasted a six off KKR captain Nitish Rana who took a gamble by bowling himself at the start but was left to regret by the time he had completed the over.

Why? Because Jaiswal had creamed 26 runs in it. And he went on to smash a 13-ball half-century to break the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history.

It was pure carnage from Jaiswal as he blasted an unbeaten 98 off 47. Such was his impact that it put Yuzvendra Chahal’s historic achievement of becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history earlier in the game out of the spotlight.

RR chased down the target in just 15.1 overs in what was a clinical performance. They were dominant with their bowling, spectacular with their fielding and simply stunning with their batting.

Points Table After RR vs KKR

The winner was to jump to the fourth spot but RR zoomed to the third thanks to their stunning sensational run-chase which improved their net run rate to 0.633. They have thus displaced Mumbai Indians from the third spot to fourth who also have 12 points as RR but a negative NRR of -0.255.

Lucknow Super Giants have slipped to fifth.

KKR’s sorry show saw them swap place with Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR are now seventh while RCB have gained one spot to be sixth.

Orange Cap List

Two more runs and Jaiswal would snatched the Orange Cap from Faf du Plessis.

The RR opener now has 575 runs from 12 innings at a strike-rate of 167.15. Du Plessis has 576 runs from 11 innings at a strike-rate of 157.80.

Sanju Samson, who scored an unbeaten 48, has jumped to the 11th spot in the top run-getters list.

Purple Cap List

Chahal, who took four wickets, has zoomed to the top of the top wicket takers list and thus taken the Purple Cap from Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans.

Chahal now has 21 wickets from 12 matches at 16.90 and an economy of 7.91.