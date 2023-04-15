CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

IPL 2023 Points Table Update After KKR vs SRH: Rinku Singh Eighth in Top Run-getters List

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 00:17 IST

Kolkata, India

Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 58. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

A look at the updated IPL 2023 points table, orange cap and purple cap table after Sunrisers Hyderabad's 23-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

IPL 2023 continues to produce last-over finishes. Sunrisers Hyderabad would have thought they have done enough after posting a mammoth 228/4 and then reducing Kolkata Knight Riders to 20/3 inside four overs. However, Nitish Rana launched a spirited comeback with some lusty blows including a 28-run carnage during which he clattered four fours and two sixes in an over of Umran Malik.

Rana would go on to make 75 as Rinku Singh also joined the fun with a breezy half-century of his own. However, KKR fell short of the target as SRH recorded a 23-run win - their second of the season. SRH’s win was set up by a maiden IPL century from England’s rising star Harry Brook who carried his bat and remained unbeaten on 100 off 55. SRH captain Aiden Markram was the driving force in the middle overs with a 26-ball 50 before a cameo from Abhishek Sharma - 32 off 17.

IPL 2023 Points Table Changes

Despite Friday’s result, Kolkata Knight Riders have kept hold of the fourth spot with two wins and as many defeats from four matches. They have four points to their name.

However, SRH have lifted them from the ninth spot to seventh position on the points table. KKR, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and SRH are now separated on the basis of net run-rate as all four have same number of points.

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top followed by Lucknow Super Giants at second and Gujarat Titans at third. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals currently occupy the 9th and 10th spot respectively.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Shikhar Dhawan continues to be at the top of the top run-getters list with 233 runs from four matches. David Warner (209), Jos Buttler (204), Ruturaj Gaikwad (197) and Shubman Gill (183) complete the top-five.

Rinku Singh, thanks to his fifty, has entered the top-10 and is currently at the eighth spot with 156 runs from four innings. Centurion Harry Brook is 16th on the list with 129 runs from four innings.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

There have been no changes in the top-five list of this season’s wicket-takers as well. Rajasthan Royals legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has the purple cap with 10 wickets from four innings.

