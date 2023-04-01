IPL 2023 Points Table Update: LSG on Top; Ruturaj Gaikwad Holds Orange Cap, Purple Cap to Mark Wood

Lucknow Super Giants lead the 2023 Indian Premier League points table, ahead of Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

GT lead the IPL points table as they defeated CSK by 5 wickets. Punjab Kings got a 7-run win, via the DLS method, over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game. In the third game, Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.

The four teams left to play will face off in a doubleheader on Sunday with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore facing Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE

LSG is top of the pile with one win from their only game played with an astounding net run rate of 2.500. GT has played one and won one with two points on the board with a net run rate of 0.514. PBKS has two points, having played one and won one, with a net run rate of 0.438.

KKR, CSK and DC have all lost the only game they have played so far and hence have no points beside their names, with NNRs of -0.438, -0.514 and -2.500 respectively.

ORANGE CAP

Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK holds the Orange Cap with 92 runs from one game, followed by LSG’s Kyle Mayers in second with 73 runs and GT’s Shubman Gill in third with 63 runs.

PURPLE CAP

Mark Wood of LSG holds the Purple Cap with 5 wickets from one game, followed by PBKS’s Arshdeep Singh and CSK’s Rajvardhan Hangargekar with three wickets each.

