IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update: Mumbai Indians at No. 3; Rashid Takes Purple Cap, Ton-up Surya Jumps up

Mumbai Indians (MI) outclassed the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on Friday evening, winning the encounter by 27 runs. Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden IPL hundred that overshadowed Rashid Khan’s first-ever fifty in the league. GT’s star leg-spinner from Afghanistan smashed as many as 10 sixes during his unbeaten 79-run knock. However, it wasn’t sufficient to take the defending champions through to the playoffs. With 16 points in their kitty, Gujarat remain the table topper but have to wait a little longer for their qualification.

Points Table After MI vs GT Clash

On the other, Mumbai Indians have taken the 3rd spot again. The victory has taken them a step closer to the knockouts as now they have 14 points to their credit with a net run-rate of -0.117. With 2 more matches left, against LSG and SRH, the five-time champions would be required to maintain the winning momentum, keeping the fact in mind that the likes of RR, LSG and RCB are already in the hunt.

Orange Cap List

There was a notable change on Orange Cap list after the MI vs GT clash. Suryakumar Yadav jumped from 8th to the third spot following his blazing hundred against Gujarat. With 479 runs, he displaced GT opener Shubman Gill, who slipped to the 4th spot. He had a fair chance to cross the 500-run mark on Friday night but he was dismissed early by MI pacer Akash Madhwal. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis continues to lead the charts with 576 runs from 11 innings at a strike-rate of 157.80. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is standing second and has 575 runs from 12 innings at a strike-rate of 167.15. CSK’s Devon Conway is now at fifth with 468 runs while Virat Kohli is at 6th with 420 runs in 11 games.

Purple Cap List

The list of the highest wicket-takers, aka the Purple Cap List, saw a major change after the MI vs GT clash. Rashid Khan notched the top spot with a three-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. With a total of 23 wickets, the Afghan leggie holds the Purple Cap. MI’s Piyush Chawla also scalped a couple of wickets while defending 218 and has taken the third spot on the table with 19 wickets; his highest ever in an IPL season. Mohammad Shami was quite expensive on Friday night, conceding 53 runs and returning wicketless. He has come down to fourth with 19 wickets while CSK’s Tushar Deshpande hold the 5th spot with as many scalps.