IPL 2023 Press Conference Live: Follow Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans Presser Updates Ahead of Season Opener

Read more

The pre-match press conference timings are as below.

Gujarat Titans: 17:30 IST

Chennai Super Kings: 17:45 IST

In their first appearance of the league, Titans had topped the group stage in IPL 2022 with 20 points coming from ten wins and four losses. In the playoffs, they managed to get the better of Rajasthan Royals by an identical margin of seven wickets in both first qualifier and title clash, to lift the coveted trophy in their debut season of the IPL.

Now entering IPL 2023 as defending champions, the Titans will be looking to kick off the 2023 season with a bang against four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings at their home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been working hard in the nets at the Chepauk Stadium to get ready for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Dhoni arrived in Chennai earlier this month to start his preparations for IPL 2023 which is expected to be his last as a player. The 41-year-old will play in front of the home fans after three years and he is leaving no stone unturned to get to his best before the season starts.

Chennai had a forgettable last year where they finished ninth on the points table. The team missed Deepak Chahar in the bowling department as their ageing batting-order failed to live up to the expectations. To improve their performance from last season, Chennai broke the bank at the IPL 2023 auction to add the likes of English World Cup-winner Ben Stokes to their ranks, while also bringing in veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane, uncapped Shaik Rasheed, Nishanth Sindhu, Ajay Mandal and Bhagat Varma into the fold.

Get the latest Cricket News here