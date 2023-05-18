IPL 2023: 'After Getting Out in 3-4 Games And Then Getting Dropped, There Was...' - Prithvi Shaw After Fifty vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw admitted that he was under pressure after getting dropped from the XI but a fifty against Punjab Kings eased off things for him. After an underwhelming start to the season, Shaw was dropped from the Delhi Capitals XI as the management tried Phil Salt as the opener, while an injury to Mitchell Marsh allowed the Mumbaikar to get back into the side for the PBKS clash.

The 22-year-old looked confident and displayed his batting prowess on a good surface which was ideal for batters. He scored 54 runs off 38 balls which was laced with 7 fours and a six.

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dhoni Will Play for One, Maybe More, IPL Seasons if…’: Robin Uthappa on MSD’s Retirement Plans

He shared a solid 94-run stand for the opening wicket with skipper David Warner to set the platform for a big total as DC managed to register a 15-run win. After the match, the duo got involved in a chat where Shaw said the work he put into practice helped him score a fifty on Wednesday night

“The mindset was simple. After getting out in 3-4 games and then getting dropped, there was pressure on me I won’t lie. The work that I put in practice sessions are the things which kept me going today," Shaw said in the video posted on IPL’s Twitter account.

“Obviously it’s a bit late but we enjoyed the win. Everyone putting their hands up and not giving everything away. It’s still a win and everyone is smiling so really happy," he added.

Meanwhile, Warner claimed that the surface at Dharamsala is paradise for the batters but a nightmare for the bowlers.

“Do you think we could take this wicket to Arun Jaitley (stadium)? (both laugh). I don’t know whether our bowlers would like it. It’s not just a picturesque stadium but also has amazing square, a batter’s paradise and a bowler’s nightmare," Warner said.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Points Table Update After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals Rise to 9th Spot, Dent Punjab Kings’ Playoffs Chances

top videos

While Shaw suggested that the DC spinners bowled well but they were a bit casual in the field which kept PBKS in the match during the mammoth chase.

“It was a really tough day for the fast bowlers, but the spinners bowled really well on this wicket. Dropped catches happen in a game but maybe we were a bit too casual because we had scored 217 (213/2). A win is a win," Shaw said.