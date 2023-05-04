IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw Sweats it Out in Gym After Being Dropped From Delhi Capitals' Playing XI | WATCH

A poor performance on the field, coupled with a lack of game-time, made Prithvi Shaw’s campaign in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) simply horrendous. With 47 runs from six matches, Shaw is currently having a dismal average of 7.83 in IPL 2023. Shaw entered this year’s IPL after accomplishing a stellar outing in the domestic season.

But that could hardly help him in earning a commendable start to the 16th edition of the IPL. Out of the playing eleven, Shaw has now posted a video of his intense training session. In the clip, Shaw could be seen sweating it out in the gym. “You never lose. You either Win or Learn,” he captioned the Instagram post.

The situation got worse for Prithvi Shaw after Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting justified the decision to not select the Mumbai-born in the playing XI. “I think it’s 13 games (considering IPL 2022 as well) since Prithvi has made a 50 opening the batting for the Delhi Capitals.

There are a lot of other players at the top of the order with other teams that are playing a whole lot better than Prithvi," Ponting said ahead of Delhi’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29. Branding Shaw as a “match winner,” Ponting did admit that it was certainly a tough decision to drop the 23-year-old. The World Cup-winning Australia captain has been working closely with Shaw since being appointed as Delhi’s head coach in 2021.

Prithvi Shaw is playing his fifth IPL season with Delhi Capitals. The IPL 2021 season emerged as his best campaign after he scored 479 runs at an average of 31.93 and a strike rate of 159.14 that year. Overall, Shaw has 1635 runs under his belt after playing 69 matches in IPL. Shaw has 12 half centuries to his name in the history of IPL.

The IPL 2023 has not been quite a favourable one for Delhi either. With three wins from nine games, David Warner’s men are struggling at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

Delhi, in their last match, got the better of defending champions Gujarat Titans by five runs. Delhi will next be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

