IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Sign Gurnoor Singh Brar as Raj Angad Bawa's Replacement

Punjab Kings have signed uncapped Gurnoor Singh for the remainder of IPL 2023 season as a replacement for allrounder Raj Angad Bawa who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

“Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Gurnoor Sing Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the IPL 2023 season," a media release from IPL read.

Raj played two games for PBKS last season.

Gurnoor is a left-handed batting allrounder who made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2022. He has so far featured in five first-class matches and scored 107 runs at a strike-rate of 120.22 and picked up seven wickets at an economy of 3.80.

PBKS started their IPL 2023 campaign on a wining note, getting the better of Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in a rain-curtailed affair in Mohali.

PBKS opted to bat first and thanks to a quickfire fifty from Bhanuka Prasad, who made 50 off 32, and useful contributions from captain Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 29), Sam Curran (26* off 17) and Jitesh Sharma (21 off 11) posted a challenging 191/5 in 20 overs.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh then got rid of Mandeep Singh and Anukul Roy in his first over of the match.

PBKS continued to dent KKR’s chase with regular strikes but then rain arrived with the scorecard reading 146/7 in 16 overs. The match didn’t resume and PBKS were seven runs ahead at that stage.

PBKS will continue their campaign on Wednesday when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

RR started their season with a big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Attacking half-centuries from captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal propelled the former champions to 203/5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH huffed and puffed their way to 131/8 in 20 overs with RR recording a big 72-run win.

Sunrisers will take on Lucknow Super Giants next.

