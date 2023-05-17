IPL 2023: Punjab Kings to Bowl First, Nortje Replaces Injured Marsh; 2 Changes in PBKS' Lineup

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala on May 17, Wednesday. Dhawan cited that he opted to bowl given he was not too sure about what to expect from the pitch. His adversary, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner also stated he too, wanted to bowl first.

Dhawan revealed that he made 2 changes to his playing XI, Atharva Taide and Kagiso Rabada came into the PBKS’ lineup, while David Warner also made 2 changes to his side.

Prithvi Shaw returned to the side along with Anrich Nortje who replaced an injured Mitchell Marsh.

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl; Prithvi Shaw And Anrich Nortje Back for Delhi Capitals

“We will bowl first. It is a new track. We will see how it goes. Destiny is in our hands. Just gonna come and enjoy this evening. Just to stay calm and focus on your process. We have two changes. Taide and Rabada come in," said Dhawan during toss.

On the other hand, Warner also stated that he too wanted to bowl first, and despite DC already out of the running for playoffs, he expected his side to bounce back after the defeat to Punjab last time around.

“We would have bowled first. There is some dew. It should play the same for the entire 40 overs. We have a great lead up to this game thanks to this spectacular venue. Marsh in injured," said Warner.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Taunted With ‘Virat Kohli’ Chants in Lucknow, LSG Pacer’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Among the impact subs for Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee found their names, while the impact subs list for Delhi Capitals included the likes of Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, and Sarfaraz Khan.

Teams:

top videos

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh