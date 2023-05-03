IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Weather Report For Today's T20 Match And Pitch Update

PBKS vs MI weather forecast IPL 2023 PCA Stadium pitch report rain prediction: Punjab Kings are back in Mohali and they will take on 5-time IPL champions in what promises to be an exciting encounter for both the sides. Heading into this match, Punjab are on 10 points in 9 matches, while Mumbai Indians are on 8 points in 8 matches. A win here will be key for both sides as they look to break away from the cluster of teams locked mid-table.

Mumbai Indians chased down a record total to down Rajasthan Royals in their last game courtesy some crazy hitting by Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David. However, there are concerns over the form of Rohit Sharma as well as the lack of potency of the bowlers especially in the death overs.

Punjab Kings too won a thrilling match against the Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Although, there are huge question marks over their bowling attack, the batter found the range and now, if the top order including Shikhar Dhawan find their range, they can put the Mumbai Indians under real pressure.

It will be a showdown between two powerful batting orders and the bowlers will have to get their acts together and put up a good show.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali is one of the best surfaces to bat in India. There will also be dew on offer here and with bowing attacks of both the sides under immense pressure, the captain winning the toss will most likely bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Punjab could well play spoilsport and we could see intermittent showers before and during the match. The temperatures will be around 25 degrees. Wind speeds will be around 3 to 5 kmph and the humidity will be around 77 degrees. We could well have a match where the players will have to adapt and adjust as per the weather and rain.

