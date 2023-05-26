'...I Feel I Have Lost Something': Rashid Khan Explains Why he Likes to Own More Than 10 Bats at a Time

Gujarat Titans legspinner Rashid Khan has opened up on his never-ending love story with bats. The Afghan cricketer, one of the finest spinners in T20 cricket, has also been mighty impressive with the bat as well.

During a conversation with Gujarat Titans ahead of their IPL 2023 second qualifier clash with Mumbai Indians at home, Rashid spoke about his fascination with the bats and said that he prefers to keep them always in good condition.

When asked how he takes care of then, the 24-year-old replied, “It’s very important. I have to look after the bats because they look after me in the game.”

Rashid further revealed that he loves to keep more than 10 bats at a time in his possession. “If I don’t have more than ten bats then I feel I have lost something,” he said.

According to Rashid, he always tries to keep his bats clean and to protect them from unnecessary damage, tucking them inside a cover too.

“Most of the guys keep spikes in the kit bag. So, the marks on the bat come out and I don’t enjoy batting with those kinds of bats,” Rashid said.

Rashid is now gearing up for the second qualifier, scheduled for Friday in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat will certainly enter the Playoff battle as the favourites due to their home support.

Rashid has played a pivotal role in Gujarat’s journey to the Playoffs this season.

Coming to bat at No 8, he has struck a total of 125 runs in 15 appearances at a stunning strike-rate of 223.21.

However, it’s with the ball that he has made a more significant contribution.

Rashid has already picked up as many as 25 wickets with his best figures being 4/30, which came against a group-league game against Mumbai. The Afghan superstar played a blistering 72-run knock in the same match but could not help Gujarat chase down a massive 219-run target.

Rashid was one of a few batters from the Gujarat unit who could manage a double-digit score in Qualifier 1 against an on-song Chennai bowing unit.

While Gujarat’s middle order endured a rare collapse, Rashid made a 16-ball 30. But his efforts went in vain as Chennai edged past Gujarat to become the first finalists of the season.