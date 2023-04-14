CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Can't Go Any Lower Than This': Rahul Tewatia Reveals His Advice to Yash Dayal After Rinku Singh's 5 Sixes

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 14:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Yash Dayal reacts during the match against KKR which saw him concede five sixes in an over against Rinku Singh (Sportzpics)

Rahul Tewatia revealed his advice for Yash Dayal after the latter was hit by Rinku Singh for 5 straight sixes as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans

Rahul Tewatia opened on his advice for Yash Dayal after the Uttar Pradesh youngster conceded five sixes in his over against Rinku Singh during Gujarat Titans’ recent defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes against Dayal with KKR needing 29 runs to win from the last six balls.

It seemed unlikely with Rashid Khan having earlier taken a hat-trick, the first of IPL 2023 season to leave KKR batters stunned. However, Rinku proved to be the difference maker and guided his side to a thrilling victory. Delight for the KKR youngster meant despair for Dayal whose images went viral as he couldn’t believe what had just panned out.

After Gujarat Titans bounced back to winning ways, Tewatia, who sealed GT’s six-wicket win over Punjab Kings with a boundary revealed that nobody in the team provided sympathy to Dayal.

Dayal didn’t feature against Punjab Kings and was replaced by Mohit Sharma in the lineup.

“He was one of our main bowlers. We became champion last season and he played a massive role in it. He bowled well with the new ball as well in the death last year," reminded Tewatia to reporters, speaking in the post-match press conference.

“One match cannot change the fact of what he has done for us. I don’t think anyone in the team has given him any sympathy," he added.

Tewatia also lifted the lid on his advice for Dayal, revealing that he told the latter there was only one way up after the downfall.

“I told him, ‘One match has gone bad. If you want to go down then only you can hit the rock bottom otherwise at GT no one will ever make you feel bad about it. Keep practising and execute what didn’t happen that day and wait for your chance. This is the worst, you can’t go any lower than this," stated Tewatia further.

Rahul scored five runs in 2 balls, helping the defending champions chase down the 154-run target set by Punjab Kings.

