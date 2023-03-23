IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Celebrate Lead Analyst Panish Shetty's Birthday

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) inching closer, players, who are out of international assignments have already joined their franchises. Like the other squads, Rajasthan Royals have begun their preparation for the showpiece event. On Wednesday, March 22, the Rajasthan cricketers and the coaching staff were spotted in a lighter mood at the pre-season camp in Jaipur. The unit celebrated the birthday of the team’s lead analyst Panish Shetty with much enthusiasm. A clip of the fun-filled celebration was dropped on the official Instagram page of Rajasthan Royals. The franchise captioned it, “Happy birthday to our Lead Analyst, Royals style.”

In the video, the cricketers and the supporting staff could be spotted singing “Happy Birthday” for Panish Shetty. After the cake-cutting formality, the party turned out to be a hilarious one with Riyan Parag the central figure. In a sudden move, Parag picked up the remaining portion of the cake and went on to smash that on Shetty’s face. The fellow cricketers also joined the young Indian batter in the bizarre celebration.

The “Royals-style” birthday celebration received significant traction across the internet world. As soon as the clip surfaced on Instagram, Rajasthan Royals fans marked their presence in the comment section, which got flooded with numerous laughing emojis. The loyal supporters also did not forget to wish Panish Shetty “a very happy birthday.”

Referring to Riyan Parag’s tantrums, a fan sarcastically wrote, “Not good way to celebrate.” Another fan underlined Parag’s bonding with the Rajasthan franchise, saying, “Riyan has blended into the Royals family. Hope he performs well in this IPL.” A user pointed at Parag’s sudden attack on the birthday cake as he noted, “See how Royal took the cake.”

After becoming the champions of the inaugural IPL, Rajasthan Royals have never got their hands on the trophy. They went quite close to their second title last season but fell short of Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the summit battle. Captain Sanju Sanson will head to the 16th edition of the cash-rich tournament with an aim to erase the prolonged trophy draught. The Royals look to have built a solid squad. In the mini-auction, the franchise roped in several global stars including Jason Holder, Adam Zampa and Joe Root.

In their opening game this year, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 away from home.

