IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals’ Kuldeep Sen Impresses Lasith Malinga With ‘Perfect’ Bowling In Nets - Watch

Rajasthan Royals reached the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year but their dream run came to an end in the summit clash after a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to go one step forward this time and lift the prestigious IPL trophy for the second time in the history of the tournament.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 campaign, the Rajasthan-based franchise decided to share a glimpse of their preparations. Rajasthan Royals posted a video on Instagram in which their fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga could be seen giving some instructions to pacer Kuldeep Sen. The youngster’s performance in the nets eventually pleased Malinga and the former Sri Lanka fast bowler was even heard uttering the word, ‘perfect’ multiple times.

“Learning from the best,” Rajasthan Royals wrote on social media while sharing the post.

Learning from the 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/E6WFmLrREp— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 23, 2023

The video soon went viral as fans and followers of the game wished Rajasthan Royals good luck ahead of the IPL 2023 season. One person felt that the upcoming IPL season will be the best one for Kuldeep Sen. “It will be the best season for Kuldeep Sen for sure,” the tweet read.

It will be the best season for Kuldeep sen for sure 💓— Registanroyals (@registanroyals) March 23, 2023

Another user expressed her excitement to witness the toe-crushing yorkers in the IPL 2023. “Cannot wait to see those yorkers in the matches,” read the comment.

cant wait to see those yorkers in the matches !💗— Nikita Jain (@nikkitajain19) March 23, 2023

Echoing a similar opinion a person commented, “Yorkers incoming.”

Yorkers incoming 🔥— Bobby Kalal (@RRloyalroyal) March 23, 2023

One Instagram user branded Lasith Malinga as the “best teacher.”

This person rooted for Rajasthan Royals and vociferously supported the IPL 2008 champions by commenting, “We will do everything to win this year. You guys are on the field and we are there off the field.”

Coming back to on-field developments, Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2023 campaign with an encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2. The franchise shelled out Rs 5.75 crore for West Indies cricketer Jason Holder at the IPL 2023 auction.

The Caribbean all-rounder also emerged as Rajasthan’s most expensive cricketer at the auction. Apart from Holder, the Rajasthan Royals team management also roped in Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A and Joe Root.

