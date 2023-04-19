CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl, Still No Quinton de Kock for Lucknow Super Giants

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 19:27 IST

Jaipur, India

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul (Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to field first against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to field first against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

RR, top of the IPL 2023 points table, are playing their first match at the Sawai Mansigh Stadium in three years, 11 months and 22 days and facing LSG, who are second.

Sanju Samson said Jason Holder is back in the side in place of Adam Zampa.

“We are going to bowl first. It looks like a really good wicket. We are very happy to come back to Jaipur and play after 4 years. It’s all about how we react under pressure. We have a fearless attitude. We have one change. Jason comes back in for Zampa," Sanju Samson said after winning the toss.

KL Rahul said that there is still no place for Quinton de Kock in the side even as Naveen-ul-Haq makes his debut.

“We would have bowled first as well. First game here. It’s important that we start well and put a good total on the board. We’ve executed well in most games. We have had clarity with bat on ball. All three skills have been good. We are quite settled. We’ll try to keep that left-hand, right-hand combination going. Quinny still misses out. He’ll just have wait for some more time. I have enjoyed opening with Quinton," KL Rahul said at the toss.

RR vs LSG Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi

Subs: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams

