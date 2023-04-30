IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson Opts to Bat, Jofra Archer In But Arjun Tenulkar Out for Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bat first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 1000th match of the tournament’s history at the Wanhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sanju Samson revealed that Trent Boult is back in the side.

“We would like to bat first. Wicket looks like a good one, we are trying to stick to our strengths and put up a total. We are playing a great standard of cricket and the team is in a good space. Yes, the conditions are different but we will stick to our strengths. The team management are doing a great job of keeping the spirits high. Boult comes back," Sanju Samson said after winning the toss.

Rohit Sharma said that Jofra Archer is in the side with Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar missing out.

“We played last year as well against the same opposition. It is a good track and looks a little dry to me. We wanted to bowl first, we want a score in front of us. It has been up and down, we have played some good cricket and also lacked consistency. We had a good break and hopefully we can put up a good performance. We have two changes - Jofra and Arshad Khan are back, in place of Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

MI vs PBKS Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

