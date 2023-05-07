IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss and Elect to Bat First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to have a bat first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday in their IPL 2023 encounter.

RR skipper Sanju Samson chose to set the target against Aiden Markram’s SRH in a clash between two teams who have experienced completely different fortunes this season as the fourth-placed Jaipur unit welcome bottom-placed Hyderabad.

Heading into the game, RR have 10 points from as many outings with 5 wins and 5 losses, while SRH have managed to rack up just 6 points from 9 fixtures, with just 3 wins this campaign.

Both teams, however, are coming into the fixture following a loss as SRH went down against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter by 5 runs, while RR conceded a humbling defeat at the hands of holders Gujarat Titans, who romped to a 9 wicket over the Rajasthan-based unit.

Markram and Co. decided to drop Harry Brook after his disastrous patch continued in his last outing too and replaced him with Glenn Philips for their Jaipur test.

Brook registered back-to-back ducks in his previous couple of outings and came under heavy scrutiny citing his weak performances, and misses out on a start against RR.

While Joe Root makes the team for RR as Trent Boult misses out on the night. Riyan Parag has been misfiring for the Jaipur-based unit this season and found himself out of the starting 11 on Sunday.

Both teams will eye a win on the day as they try to gain some much-needed momentum.

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

