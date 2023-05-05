IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss and Opt to Bat Against Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday during their IPL 2023 encounter.

Sanju Samson-led RR had to endure a painful defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians, despite the valiant century of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, in their last outing as they lost by 6 wickets following some brilliant batting display from MI’s Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David, which took the game away from the side from Jaipur.

ALSO READ| RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Elects to Bat Against Gujarat Titans, Zampa Returns for Rajasthan Royals

RR, the champions of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League, head into the GT encounter from position four in the table with 10 points from 9 outings this season and are ahead of three other teams chasing them by virtue of net run rate.

They will look to get on the winning track in their own backyard. But, it is a task easier said than done against the holders.

GT also are coming into the game after a shock loss to bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in their previous fixture, as the capital city team took the point with their 5 run win against the defending champions.

Both teams have no dearth in opting in either the batting department or the bowling department as they have proven time and again the quality in their ranks.

The game is expected to be a tight affair and a win would go a long way in fulfilling the lofty expectations of both teams, considering the expectations they have set for themselves.

ALSO READ| ‘Be Serious’: Riyan Parag Suffers Wrath on Twitter Ahead of Gujarat Titans Clash

RR:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal (Subs: Joe Root, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, M Ashwin)

GT:

Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little (Subs: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here