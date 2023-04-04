IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan Bowls Over Fans with Bhojpuri Commentary on JioCinema

JioCinema’s Bhojpuri commentary on TATA IPL 2023 is turning out to be a game-changer, bringing a whole new level of excitement and engagement to fans across the heartland. With the legendary Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan at the helm, fans are treated to an unforgettable experience that seamlessly blends the passion of cricket with the vibrancy of Bhojpuri culture.

Whether you’re a die-hard cricket fan or simply looking to be entertained, the Bhojpuri commentary is a must-watch – so sit back and get ready to be bowled over with the best of Ravi Kishan from the opening weekend of TATA IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

JioCinema introduced a segment Kishan Ki Class, where the actor gives his ingenious take on basic cricket terminologies like Stump Out, Clean Bowled and Caught Behind.

Stump Out:

Clean Bowled:

Caught Behind:

Not just the Bhojpuri viewers but Kishan charmed the Hindi panel consisting of Zaheer Khan, Saba Karim and Suresh Raina with an epic verse.

The IPL 2023 began on March 31 with the opening clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans locking horns with 4-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pandya & Co defeated MS Dhoni and his boys by 5 wickets in a thriller to continue their winning spree.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here