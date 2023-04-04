CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan Bowls Over Fans with Bhojpuri Commentary on JioCinema
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan Bowls Over Fans with Bhojpuri Commentary on JioCinema

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 17:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Actor & politician Ravi Kishan entertains cricket fans with his Bhojpuri commnetary (Photo: @ravikishann)

JioCinema introduced a segment Kishan Ki Class, where the actor gives his ingenious take on basic cricket terminologies like Stump Out, Clean Bowled and Caught Behind

JioCinema’s Bhojpuri commentary on TATA IPL 2023 is turning out to be a game-changer, bringing a whole new level of excitement and engagement to fans across the heartland. With the legendary Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan at the helm, fans are treated to an unforgettable experience that seamlessly blends the passion of cricket with the vibrancy of Bhojpuri culture.

Whether you’re a die-hard cricket fan or simply looking to be entertained, the Bhojpuri commentary is a must-watch – so sit back and get ready to be bowled over with the best of Ravi Kishan from the opening weekend of TATA IPL 2023.

JioCinema introduced a segment Kishan Ki Class, where the actor gives his ingenious take on basic cricket terminologies like Stump Out, Clean Bowled and Caught Behind.

Stump Out:

Clean Bowled:

Caught Behind:

Not just the Bhojpuri viewers but Kishan charmed the Hindi panel consisting of Zaheer Khan, Saba Karim and Suresh Raina with an epic verse.

The IPL 2023 began on March 31 with the opening clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans locking horns with 4-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pandya & Co defeated MS Dhoni and his boys by 5 wickets in a thriller to continue their winning spree.

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
first published:April 04, 2023, 17:55 IST
