'It’s Rohit's Bad Luck': Ravi Shastri Reckons MI Skipper Requires 'No Motivation' for a Comeback

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in what’s going to be a must-win affair for the five-time champions. It’s the last chance for Rohit Sharma & Co to book a playoff berth. They are already in a tussle with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the fourth spot and can strengthen their case with a big win.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as MI enters a crucial contest at Wankhede. The Mumbai skipper hasn’t been in the best of forms and has struggled to remain consistent this season. In 13 games, Rohit has scored only 257 runs and possessed a strike rate of 131.12. But former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed out-of-form MI skipper to do well in the must-win game against SRH

Speaking with Star Sports, Shastri reckoned that Rohit needs no extra motivation to come out of his lean patch because he knows how to make comebacks.

“Rohit doesn’t need any motivation. It is Rohit’s bad luck that runs are not coming out of his bat and he is getting out after playing two or three balls. But once runs start flowing out of his bat then it will be difficult to stop him. This is a different guy,” said Shastri.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes if Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs, the five-time champions will be unstoppable and they will go on to lift their sixth trophy in the Toughest T20.

Harbhajan, who has represented both MI and CSK in the past, is hoping for a grand finale between the two teams.

“If MI move forward, it will be unstoppable. After going to the playoffs, MI’s chances of winning the trophy will increase significantly. Mumbai have the best batting. If their bowling gets slightly better, then no one is better than MI. Nothing can be better than this if MI and CSK make it to the finals this season,” said Harbhajan Singh.

In the second game of Super Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore - who are seated at the fourth position with 14 points, equal to MI, but with a better net run rate - host Gujarat Titans. RCB just need to win the game and qualify for the playoffs for a straight fourth time.