IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Fined 25 Per Cent of Match-Fee For Breaching Code of Conduct During CSK vs RR Match

Veteran Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Ashwin has admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.7 of the code of conduct during Wednesday night’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

According to Article 2.7 of IPL Code of Conduct: “Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a Match or any Player, Team Official, Match Official or Team participating in any Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made."

“Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 25 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 17 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 12," IPL stated in a media release.

Ashwin, who had a memorable game at his domestic home ground, expressed his views on the on-field umpires’ decision to change the ball midway during the game due to dew. He said that the team didn’t ask for a new ball but it was the umpire’s decision and said he also asked him about the same.

“I’m quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It’s never happened before and I’m quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year’s IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest," said Ashwin after the 3-run win.

“I mean, it’s just the middle - left me flummoxed in a good or a bad way. It’s because I think what you need is a little bit of balance," the veteran spinner added.

“As a bowling team, we are not asking for the ball to be changed. But the ball was changed on the umpire’s accord. I did ask the umpire and he said we can change it. So I just hope every time there is dew they can change it every single time going forward in this IPL. You can do whatever you want, but you just need to be in a standard going forward," Ashwin stated further.

