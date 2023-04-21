IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Retains Twitter Blue Tick, Fans Say 'Anna Is Always Ahead'

Twitter has removed blue ticks from accounts that had not paid a fee for the feature. From Hollywood star Halle Berry to former India skipper MS Dhoni, many celebrities have lost the verified blue tick against their account name. But India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin still retains the blue tick. The official social media handle of Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin’s IPL team, could not resist sharing this information with its followers.

The IPL side shared a photo of Ashwin’s blue tick with a blue eye emoji. Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals’ official account thas lost the blue checkmark.

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK Aiming For Top Spot Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Twitter users had a lot to say on Ravichandran Ashwin’s Twitter Blue subscription. “Ash anna is always ahead in terms of ticks and wickets,” an account wrote.

Ash anna is always ahead in terms of ticks and wickets— jetha hi🏆ler 🐦 (@sterns_haschen) April 21, 2023

A few users quipped that the spinner was “always ready” for challenges.

Ashwin Anna always ready for future challenges 🤙— Naveen (@_naveenish) April 21, 2023

“Twitter is his kingdom,” claimed one fan.

Twitter is his kingdom 👑— MB Gokul (100-75=25)🦁™💚🇮🇳 (@ImurstrulyGokul) April 21, 2023

Some joked about the situation with memes from Akshay Kumar’s movie Phir Hera Pheri.

Ash anna to RR admin pic.twitter.com/09Hp1Mf0Xb— Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) April 21, 2023

Referring to an earlier post, one person speculated that Yuzvendra Chahal could have paid for Ashwin’s subscription.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

@yuzi_chahal paid for @ashwinravi99 so that he will delete his pic. 😂— Mohith (@mohithtweetz) April 21, 2023

Others joked if Twitter CEO Elon Musk was a Ravichandran Ashwi fan.

Maybe Elon musk Ashwin anna fan 😄😎— SaRavan 🫰 CSK 💛 (@cksaravanan41) April 21, 2023

A few people asked why Rajasthan Royals had not paid for the Twitter blue tick.

Blue tick ka paisa nhi diya kya tumne @rajasthanroyals 😂😂— Rohit_R❤️🇮🇳 (@Rohitsi88493870) April 21, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a vital part of his team in the Indian Premier League. Ashwin has 8 wickets in 6 fixtures, with an economy rate of 6.75.

The right-arm off-spinner has also proved his capabilities with the bat. In the game against defending champions Gujarat Titans, Ashwin smashed two consecutive boundaries off Mohammad Shami in the 19th over to bring Rajasthan close to victory. Due to Ashwin’s heroics, the Rajasthan-based franchise managed to win the game by 3 wickets.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Rajasthan Royals remain at the top of the table with four wins in six games. The Sanju Samson-led side will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 23.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here