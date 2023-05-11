'Keep Hearing MS Dhoni Chants..': Ravindra Jadeja's Glorious Reply on Batting Ahead of CSK Skipper

Chennai Super Kings dished out yet another clinical performance against the Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday to inch closer to the IPL 2023 playoffs. Ravindra Jadeja delivered a stunning display with the bat and the ball to win the Player of the Match award. The 34-year-old picked up a solitary wicket and also scored 21 runs in 16 balls as CSK defeated DC by 27 runs.

Jadeja has been batting well ever since his return from injury and the all-rounder finally broke his silence on batting ahead of the crowd favourite MS Dhoni who has come out to bat in the final stages of matches, playing the role of a finisher.

When quizzed about batting higher, Jadeja simply replied that when he comes out to bat at number 7, he gets to hear chants of MS Dhoni from the CSK fans, and should he come to bat higher, then people might start hoping that he gets out early to get a glimpse of ‘Thala’ doing what he does best.

“I keep hearing Mahi bhai’s chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy," replied Jadeja while speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony.

It was a clinical bowling performance from the four-time IPL champs against David Warner and Co. Having won the toss, Dhoni elected to bat first, and CSK were able to put up a total of 167/8 in 20 overs.

As many as six batters from the Yellow Army scored twenty-odd runs to help their side reach a fight-worthy total before the bowlers did their job to restrict Delhi to a score of 140/8.

Deepak Chahar picked up two wickets while Matheesha Pathirana was once again the pick of the bowlers with three scalps.

Jadeja talked about how CSK bowlers picked the right areas to bowl as they have gotten used to the conditions at the Chepauk which they exploited against Delhi.

“As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practise here, we know what’s the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions. Everyone’s doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively," added the all-rounder.