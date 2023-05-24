Ravindra Jadeja Silences Talk of Fallout With MS Dhoni, CSK With Incredible 'Fans Don't Know' Tweet

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja caused a massive frenzy on social media recently with a cryptic post which had fans of Chennai Super Kings worried. After a near fall-out with the franchise last year, Jadeja ultimately decided to stick around with CSK however his most recent post on Twitter clarified that there was no truth to the recent speculation of a fall-out with the franchise or skipper MS Dhoni.

Jadeja played a key role in Chennai Super Kings’ win over Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on May 23. The 34-year-old scored a brisk 22-run knock in 16 balls helping CSK reach a total of 172/7 in 20 overs, before returning to pick up two crucial wickets to rattle GT’s middle order.

Subsequently, Jadeja was awarded the ‘Most Valuable Asset’ award during the post-match presentation ceremony and the all-rounder post a picture of himself along with a noteworthy caption silencing all the talk about his reported fallout.

In the previous game against Delhi Capitals, the Indian all-rounder was a tad bit expensive giving away 50 runs after which he was seen in an animated discussion with MS Dhoni.

After their exchange went viral, and Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet, fans believed that there could be trouble in paradise between CSK and their star player. However, there was no such case as the player aimed a sly dig at fans for believing in such rumours.

Upstox knows but..some fans don’t pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023

“Upstox knows but.. some fans don’t," wrote Jadeja on social media along with a couple of laughing emojis as he posted a picture of himself winning the ‘most valuable asset of the match’ award.

Having blown hot and cold with the bat, the all-rounder has been a consistent threat with the ball having picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches for CSK in IPL 2023. After a forgetful campaign last year which saw Jadeja give up CSK captaincy and was later ruled out due to injury the all-rounder has made a stunning return this season and he has been crucial in the Yellow Army’s fairytale run into the IPL 2023 final.