'Batting With Virat Kohli Really Infectious, It Makes You...': RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis opened up on playing alongside Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League. Du Plessis joined RCB last season during the mega IPL Auction and was appointed the franchise skipper after Kohli relinquished his captaincy after the 2021 edition. The duo formed a formidable opening pair for the RCB as they have been giving solid starts thus far this season in IPL.

Kohli is known for his aggressive attitude on the field both during batting and fielding which also sets the ongoing season on fire.

Du Plessis said that playing with Kohli is better than playing against him as the Indian batter is very passionate on the field.

“The biggest thing about Virat is his passion. I always admire playing against Virat. The amount of passion that he has, for every wicket that falls, he would be on a 10-on-10 for every wicket. I wonder how this guy is always passionate, even if a number 11 player gets out. I was in awe of the amount of passion that he has, playing the game of cricket. Now being on the same team as him, I can tell you that playing with him is better than playing against him," Du Plessis told NDTV.

The RCB duo has been in good form in the ongoing edition as Du Plessis is leading the race for Orange Cap with 631 runs, while Kohli has scored 438 runs.

The Proteas batter further said that batting alongside Kohli is very infectious as it makes the other batter give his absolute best all the time.

“When you are playing against him, sometimes, that passion can fuel you as well. I’ve been on the other side of that. Whereas if you play with him, it’s such a great thing. You feel that passion batting with him, and it’s really really infectious. It makes you wanna give your absolute best all the time as well. It’s been great to know the player behind the cricket player and the person behind the cricket player. He is an extremely generous, kind-hearted man. Also a family-oriented like myself. We have become really good friends. We share a lot of similar interests, family driven, passion and tattoos," said the South African.