WATCH: Royal Challengers Bangalore Thank Fans With Lap of Honour After IPL 2023 League Stage Exit

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hunt to stay in the IPL 2023 season as the campaign progresses to the playoffs came to a crashing halt on Sunday as the Karnataka-based side lost their must-win league game against defending champions Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Following their league stage exit, the RCB players took a lap around their home ground and thanked their fans for their unwavering support despite their failure to qualify for the playoffs.

RCB are yet to win even a single trophy despite being part of the tournament ever since the inception of the cash-rich T20 franchise league.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was seen obliging to an autograph request from GT bowler Rashid Khan and exchanging a few words with the Afghani player.

The 34-year-old batsman showed his class yet again as he produced a brilliant unbeaten century on Sunday, which ultimately went in vain.

RCB were put to bat first by GT skipper Hardik Pandya who won the toss. Kohli stood tall as he brought up his second ton of the IPL 2023 campaign with an innings peppered with majestic strokeplay.

Skipper Faf du Plessis chipped in with a contribution of 28 runs, while Anuj Rawat and Michael Bracewell added 23 and 26 runs respectively.

The Bengaluru side put up a total of 197 for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs thanks to Kohli’s 101 off 61 balls.

But, holders GT broke the home fans’ hearts as they managed to successfully chase down the target riding on a magnificent ton from opener Shubman Gill, who made 104 runs off just 52 deliveries with the willow to lead the Ahmedabad-based unit to victory.

GT batsman Vijay Shankar also made a mark on the game as his 53 off 35 deliveries proved crucial in the defending champions’ chase of the game.

Gill and Rahul Tewatia put the finishing touches on the game to give the league leaders a morale-boosting win ahead of their qualifier match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.