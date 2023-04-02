IPL 2023, RCB v MI: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Fifty 50+ Scores, Fans Salute the 'King'

Virat Kohli scored his 45th fifty in the Indian Premier League during match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

Kohli reached his half-century in 38 balls and has hit 4 fours and 2 sixes.

In fact, this was Kohli’s 50th fifty-plus score in the IPL, becoming the first Indian to do so and behind only David Warner, who has 60.

He also completed 3000 runs as an opener in the IPL.

Fans stood up to bow down to the king:

First FIFTY of the season for King Kohli! A fantastic return to the Chinnaswammy Stadium and the fans are thoroughly enjoying this opening stand Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ws391sGhme#TATAIPL | #RCBvMI | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/MEAIo0qLi9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023

Kohli has scored countless no. of half-century in his career, but this one is very special to me. ❤️#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/lP40ffVkhq— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) April 2, 2023

Isn’t this the Virat Kohli we know? Isn’t this the vintage Kohli we know? Isn’t this the run machine we know? Isn’t this the chase master we know? Yes, he’s the one - the KING. pic.twitter.com/p4RVKb9MqP— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) April 2, 2023

1.3 crore watching,when Virat Kohli completed his half century. pic.twitter.com/SWwv5qtIJt— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 2, 2023

The chase master is back at the Chinnaswamy.50th IPL fifty for Virat Kohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jyjaqYvBro— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 2, 2023

Kick started this season with a 50.Chinnaswamy stadium, you are truly blessed to witness chase master tonight. Loving the Kohli Kohli chants for king pic.twitter.com/OinLXIUwr4— Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) April 2, 2023

Virat Kohli - The Rulling King of World Cricket. pic.twitter.com/NJja8frF0N— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 2, 2023

Virat Kohli completed fifty 50 plus scores in IPL history.He becomes first Indian to achieve this milestone - The Record breaking machine, The Genius! pic.twitter.com/7Py1SFpJ8U — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 2, 2023

Fifty* for King Kohli Need full of Fire emojis in replies #RCBvMI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/twNgWgHHIX — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) April 2, 2023

This is Virat Kohli heritage pic.twitter.com/g3dEQAUkXV— Kevin (@imkevin149) April 2, 2023

Virat Kohli has completed 3000 runs as opener in IPL - The King. pic.twitter.com/tcLHYf0PeF— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 2, 2023

Kohli’s opening partner Faf du Plessis also reached the fifty-run mark.

