IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Bowl As Hardik Pandya Wins Delayed Toss in Royal Challengers Bangalore's Must-win Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya won the delayed toss and decided to field first against Faf du Plessis’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 70, the last of the league phase, of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - LIVE

Hardik Pandya said that GT are unchanged as they want to continuetheir winning momentum.

“We are gonna bowl with the weather around. Just want to know how much we are going to chase. For us to win games and continue the momentum, I believe in good habits. Just want to go out there and play some good cricket. For us this is as important game as the next game. We are playing the same team," Hardik Pandya said after winning the toss.

Faf du Plessis said RCB have made only one change for their must-win game with Himanshu Sharma making his debut.

“You always want to chase because of the conditions, but the team batting first has done well here. It is a new one and the guys are motivated for this one. Just one change. Karn Sharma misses out and Himanshu Sharma replaces him," Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

The toss was delayed after incessant lashed Bengaluru with a hailstorm in the early evening.

ALSO READ | Rain to Spoil RCB’s Party vs GT in Bangalore? Anushka Sharma Provides an Update

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium possesses a high-quality sub-air drainage system, which enables the matches to begin in quick time after rain stops pouring. The match is extremely crucial for Bangalore, who are currently tied on 14 points with Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians, who defeated bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, have finished with 16 points.

With MI’s win, Bangalore now will have to beat table-toppers Gujarat to get into the playoffs. If rain does come back and forces an abandonment of the match, then both teams will get one point and Mumbai will progress into the playoffs.

RCB vs GT Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs - Himanshu Sharma, S Prabhudesai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

top videos

Gujarat Titans Subs - Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar

(With inputs from Agencies)