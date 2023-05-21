'Lot of People Think my T20 Cricket is Declining, I Don't...': Virat Kohli Hits Back at Critics After Record Century

Virat Kohli hit back at critics who questioned his form and approach in T20 cricket after scoring a record-breaking 7th IPL century on Sunday. Kohli produced a magnificent knock under pressure and scored unbeaten 101 runs to help RCB post 197/5 in 20 overs. The 34-year-old displayed his class once again under pressure as he helped RCB recover from the blows in the middle overs in the must-win clash.

It was a special knock from the batting maestro as other RCB batters couldn’t cross the 30-run mark.

After the RCB innings, Kohli was satisfied with RCB’s total as he revealed the team set a target of 190 in mind when they were five down.

“We would have taken that with both hands once we were five wickets down through the middle overs with Anuj as the last recognised batsman left. We pretty much pulled things back nicely towards the end. We targeted 190 when we lost five, but getting close to 200 is a very competitive score and a winnable score for me," Kohli told broadcasters.

The 34-year-old pointed out that chasing at Chinnaswamy has not been an easy task thus far this season.

“Teams have not been able to chase here in the recent past. It’s upon the bowlers now to execute the plans and have a crack at them," he added.

While Kohli also hit back at the critics who claim his form in T20 cricket is declining and said he is playing his best in the shortest format once again.

“I felt great. Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don’t feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I’m just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket, I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and then the big ones towards the end if the situation allows me to. You have to read situations and rise up to the occasion when the situation demands. I feel really good with my game at the moment and how I’m batting," Kohli said.

The former RCB captain further talked about the pitch and weather as the match was delayed due to rain.

“Spin wasn’t easy to get away. There’s enough in this pitch for our bowlers to make a dent through the innings. What matters is to stay in the present in these kind of situations. I wasn’t focusing on the rain, I was just focused on what I need to do for the team. Now we’ve got ourselves in a great position to defend this," he concluded.