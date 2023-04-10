IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants Opt to Bowl as Mark Wood Returns vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to field first against Faf du Plessis’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - LIVE

While Lucknow beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in their last game, Bangalore were given a 81-run thrashing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. In the head-to-head record, Bangalore lead Lucknow 2-0.

KL Rahul said that Mark Wood comes back in for Romario Shepherd, with Yash Thakur too missing out.

“We will bowl first, Going by the history of the ground. Quite simple and straightforward. It is still home. I have grown up here and played all my cricket. We got close against CSK trying to chase down 220. The crowd will be getting loud and getting behind their team. Few changes. Wood comes back in. Yash is out. Few other changes as well," Rahul said after winning the toss.

Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis felt the pitch was dry and added that South Africa left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell has been drafted into the playing eleven to form a four-pronged fast-bowling attack, with all-rounder Mahipal Lomror slotted at number three.

“Does look a little bit dry. We were 50-50 as to what to do. We did chase last time around. We are looking forward to this contest. Four-pronged seam attack," Du Plessis said at the toss.

RCB vs LSG Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

(With inputs from Agencies)

