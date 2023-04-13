'Insert Generic Comeback Quote': RCB Pacer Reece Topley Shares Pic With Hilarious Caption After Surgery

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Reece Topley on Wednesday shared an update after undergoing surgery on his shoulder injury which had earlier ruled him out of the ongoing IPL 2023 season. Topley had been signed by RCB in IPL 2023 auction as cover for Josh Hazlewood who has been struggling through fitness issues and the latter even missed the India-Australia ODI series earlier this year.

Topley meanwhile who was signed by RCB for INR 1.9 crore got injured in the inaugural match of the season against Mumbai Indians, having bowled just 2 overs.

The left-arm pacer bowled two overs, grabbing an important wicket of Cameron Green, and gave away just 14 runs before he was forced off due to a shoulder injury he sustained while fielding. RCB’s director of cricket Mike Hesson had revealed that Topley had dislocated his shoulder and later he was sent back home after being ruled out of the IPL 2023 season.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Topley had returned back to England where he has successfully undergone a surgical procedure on his dislocated shoulder.

The tear-away pacer shared a picture of himself where he can be seen lying on the hospital bed and the Englishman appeared to be in good spirits as he shared the picture with a hilarious caption.

“Insert generic comeback quote here," read the caption of Reece Topley’s picture.

RCB fans flooded Topley’s comments section and wished the pacer a quick recovery with many said they wanted to see him back in action during IPL 2024.

Topley’s injury was the latest blow to RCB who are already without the services of Will Jacks, the all-rounder had withdrawn from IPL 2023 due to a muscle injury, whereas Rajat Patidar is another injury casualty who will play no part in the ongoing campaign.

The Bengaluru-based franchise later named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for Topley and Patidar respectively. Parnell would go on to make his IPL 2023 debut against Lucknow Super Giants, grabbing two wickets on his debut although RCB would go on to lose the game on the last ball by 1-wicket.

After beginning the IPL 2023 campaign with a commanding 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, Faf du Plessis’ side lost their subsequent two matches and RCB will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

