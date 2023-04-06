CHANGE LANGUAGE
IPL 2023: Reece Topley Ruled Out Through Shoulder Injury, RCB Likely to Name Replacement Soon
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Reece Topley Ruled Out Through Shoulder Injury, RCB Likely to Name Replacement Soon

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 21:17 IST

Kolkata, India

England pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)

RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Reece Topley was ruled out of IPL 2023, becoming the latest injury concern for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been dealt another blow in their bid to claim their maiden IPL title as Reece Topley has been ruled out of IPL 2023 with a shoulder injury.

RCB’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed the development to Star Sports while speaking during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 6, Thursday.

Bangar confirmed that Topley needed treatment and has been sent back home for the same, while he also confirmed that Josh Hazlewood would join up with RCB on April 14.

RELATED NEWS

The Australian pacer has been struggling with his fitness and had earlier missed Australia’s tour of India.

Topley becomes the latest casualty for RCB, who are already missing many key players such as Will Jacks, and Rajat Patidar, while Hazlewood is expected to miss the first half of the season.

Topley had dislocated his shoulder while bowling against Mumbai Indians. He bowled two overs against the five-time champs, picking a crucial wicket of Cameron Green, but he will play no further part this season.

“Reece Topley has travelled back home and he has been ruled out of the tournament. We will be seeking for a replacement soon," confirmed Bangar.

first published:April 06, 2023, 21:09 IST
last updated:April 06, 2023, 21:17 IST