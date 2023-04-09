6,6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh Hits Five Straight Sixes to Propel KKR to Seventh Heaven, Watch Video

Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in a row, securing a thrilling victory for Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in one of the instant classics during IPL 2023. With KKR needing 29 runs to win from 6 balls, Yash Dayal was taken to the cleaners as Rinku inspired his side to a 3-wicket victory.

Earlier, Rashid Khan had taken the first hat-trick of IPL 2023, dismissing Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur which turned the tide in the favour of Gujarat Titans however Rinku had other ideas.

Getting a single from the first ball of the over, with 28 needed from 5 balls, Singh decked the ball five times into the stands, sealing a thrilling victory for KKR.

GT vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Last-over Blitz Propels Kolkata Knight Riders to Stunning Three-wicket win

It was an unbelievable feat of sorts, Rinku Singh finished with an unbeaten 48 off 21 balls as the KKR players ran onto the field to celebrate with the man of the moment. Ultimately KKR finished with 207/7 in reply to 204/4 from the defending champions.

Watch Rinku Singh’s five sixes in a row against Gujarat Titans:

Rinku won the Player of the Match for his brutal knock, the 25-year-old became the first player in T20 history to smash 5 sixes in the run chase during the 20th over. In the last 7 balls that Rinku faced, he smashed 40 runs, the most by any batter.

After the match, Rinku said that he had the belief to pull off an epic heist and he did, proving to be the game changer for Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I had the belief and it came off in the final over," said Singh.

Earlier in the match, Vijay Shankar smashed three sixes in the final over himself against Shardul Thakur, helping Gujarat Titans go past the 200-run mark however Rinku surpassed Shankar’s incredible feat, etching his name in the history books.

In the incredible history of IPL, this was the highest-ever run-chase with 29 runs coming off the final over, the previous best was 23 runs when Rising Pune Supergiants defeated Punjab Kings in 2016.

Kolkata Knight Riders coach and players were in disbelief of what had panned out.

Iyer lauded his teammate’s effort, giving a new nickname to Rinku Singh - ‘Lord’.

“Unfortunately, somewhere we lost our way but Lord Rinku saved the day. To be honest, we still believed that we could win. This teaches us that we should never give up until the last ball. This will be a great morale-booster for us," said Iyer in the post-match press conference.

