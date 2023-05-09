WATCH: Eden Crowd Goes Crazy, KKR Dugout Burst into Jubilant Celebration as Rinku Finishes off in Style

Rinku Singh – it has become a common household name whenever Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) play nowadays. The fans have understood that when it’s a pressure situation and Rinku batting out there, the best will come out for sure. On Monday night, KKR pulled off a thrilling 5-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens and it was Rinku who scripted the victory with Andre Russell.

With 24 required off the last 12 balls in the stiff chase of 180, Russell went ballistic against Sam Curran smoking him for three sixes in four balls in a 20-run over to change the equation in favour of KKR who needed six off the last over. But death over specialist Arshdeep Singh took it down the wire with four off the first four balls.

ALSO READ | ‘Wo is Level Par Aa Chukka Hia ki India Represent Kare’: Rinku Singh’s Coach Wishes to See His Ward Batting for Team India

There was more drama when Russell ran out in the penultimate ball as a calm-headed Rinku Singh once again came to KKR’s rescue. Arshdeep bowled a full toss which the batter flicked toward deep backward square leg for a boundary to finish the chase. Once the winning-shot came out of Rinku’s bat, not only the crowd went crazy but also the entire KKR dugout burst into a jubilant celebration.

The scenes at the Eden Gardens on Monday night were surreal and credit goes to the ‘RRR’ show by KKR. Skipper Nitish Rana scored a half-century and then, Russell added muscle to the chase of 180, enabling Rinku to finish off the game with a 10-ball-21 not out.

ALSO WATCH | Rinku Singh Steals A Win From PBKS in a Last-Ball Thriller

Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy brilliantly spearheaded KKR’s bowling attack to grab 3/26 as the hosts put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket. In reply, KKR show batting show was led by Rana’s stellar effort when he promoted himself to No 3 and laid the foundation with a 38-ball 51

With their second win in a row, KKR have gone past Royal Challengers Bangalore to the fifth spot of the points tally as now five teams are locked in a mid-table rush for the playoff with 10 points.

top videos

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here